I Can't-Wait For White People Be A Minority | Joe Rogan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While talking to (((Owen Benjamin))), Joe Rogan expressed his desire to see Whites reduced to an absolute minority as soon as possible.
They say within 30 years, White people are going to be the minority. LOOKING FORWARD TO IT. CAN'T WAIT … Your kid is definitely not White. You are half Jewish...
Source @Just a Dude 😎
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/