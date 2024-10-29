‘You are the real terrorists’: Belgian MP confronts Israeli ambassador

Excerpt: This is an open letter to the gutless, spineless cowards pretending to be the representatives of we the people, in both the United States and the United Kingdom and, by extension, the rest of the world.

Each and every one of you who continue to directly or indirectly support the counterfeit-Jewish state in the land of Israel, in their satanic, genocidal quest to exterminate their neighbours, are guilty of both treason and mass-murder. And all of you know, or should know, what the rightful penalty is for treason and/or mass-murder.

See the Gibraltar Messenger's article that this video is in reference to:

An Open Letter to ALL Politicians to Cease and Desist

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/signs/an-open-letter-to-all-politicians-to-cease-and-desist/

Belgian Workers Party Belgian MP Nabil Boukili confronted the Israeli ambassador to Belgium, Idit Rosenzweig Abu, in a heated exchange in the Belgian parliament on 22 October.

The MP stated that the ambassador is attempting to “justify the unjustifiable”, and accused Israel of “committing genocide against the Palestinian people under the pretext of fighting terrorism”.

Boukili demanded accountability for Israel’s actions before stating that Israel is “a terrorist state” and called it a “disgrace” that there are no sanctions against Israel.

