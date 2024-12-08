Discover what customers love about Saw Palmetto

A popular supplement for men’s health, saw palmetto oil is made from the fatty portions of dried saw palmetto berries. Compared to the raw fruit, saw palmetto oil is loaded with higher levels of vitamin E and antioxidants.





The saw palmetto plant (Serenoa repens) is also known as cabbage palm, sabal palm and American dwarf palm. It gets its name from the pointed teeth that resemble saws that connect its leaves to the main stem.





Our Groovy Bee® Saw Palmetto Softgels can support good health and elevate men’s journey to holistic wellness.





Shop at HealthRangerStore

