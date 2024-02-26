BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 983 ITS PERSONAL
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 02/26/2024

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 983 IT’S PERSONAL

 

Scripture: Mikhah (Mic) 7:5-10 A man's enemies are.

 

SYNOPSIS: Friendship is very important to me. Faithfulness is very important to me. Integrity is very important to me. My families book, the bible is very important to me. Anyone trying to change my family’s book is going to go to She’ol. This lesson today is going to be about my best friend. This lesson today is not going to be easy for many people. If you do not have a real walk with ELOHIM you will not like this lesson. On the other hand if you really desire a true strong relationship with ELOHIM then keep on listening and learn. This lesson is all about what true faith is all about.

 

BIBLE VERSES IN THIS LESSON: Mikhah (Mic) 7:5-10 A man's enemies are. Luke 12:4-5 fear the one. D’varim (Deut) 34:1-8 who was with him when he passed? Mattiyahu (Mat) 26:52-56 who was with HIM when HE was arrested? Mattiyahu (Mat) 27:15-16 nobody stood up for HIM. Mattiyahu (Mat) 27:50-51 HE was alone. Mikhah (Mic) 7:5-10 as for me I will follow YESHUA.

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy