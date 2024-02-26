BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 983 ITS PERSONAL

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 983 IT’S PERSONAL

Scripture: Mikhah (Mic) 7:5-10 A man's enemies are.

SYNOPSIS: Friendship is very important to me. Faithfulness is very important to me. Integrity is very important to me. My families book, the bible is very important to me. Anyone trying to change my family’s book is going to go to She’ol. This lesson today is going to be about my best friend. This lesson today is not going to be easy for many people. If you do not have a real walk with ELOHIM you will not like this lesson. On the other hand if you really desire a true strong relationship with ELOHIM then keep on listening and learn. This lesson is all about what true faith is all about.

BIBLE VERSES IN THIS LESSON: Mikhah (Mic) 7:5-10 A man's enemies are. Luke 12:4-5 fear the one. D’varim (Deut) 34:1-8 who was with him when he passed? Mattiyahu (Mat) 26:52-56 who was with HIM when HE was arrested? Mattiyahu (Mat) 27:15-16 nobody stood up for HIM. Mattiyahu (Mat) 27:50-51 HE was alone. Mikhah (Mic) 7:5-10 as for me I will follow YESHUA.