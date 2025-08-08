BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump 'YELLED' at Netanyahu in recent phone call - NBC citing senior US official - fake news?
Adding: This reported as BS by Bibi: 'Shouting match' report between Bibi and Trump 'total fake news' — Israel's Press Office  (it was hard to believe that Trump would turn against this MF. No backbone. Cynthia)

Video:

Trump 'YELLED' at Netanyahu in recent phone call — NBC citing senior US official

Says anger triggered by Bibi demanding phone call after 47 contradicted his 'no starvation in Gaza' claim

Trump YELLED 'don't want to hear starvation is fake' & that his aides showed him proof of starving children.

Cynthia... Bibi needs more... than being Yelled at!!! That's not enough, Trump!... we've already had enough of your BS too.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
