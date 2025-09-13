BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk As The American Martyr-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 13 2025
1 week ago

Last night we went on The Soul Trap to do a live podcast on the political assassination of commentator and author Charlie Kirk, and as you might expect, it was a wild ride, click here to see it. One of the things I said during that podcast was that Charlie Kirk, like polar opposite George Floyd before him, was going to be turned into an American martyr. That statement turned out to have a prophetic tinge to it as today we see efforts underway to create nationwide murals for him as well as for Ukrainian subway stabbing victim Iryna Zarutska. Every movement needs an icon, and now we have two of them.


“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)


On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Charlie Kirk was selected as the sacrifice deemed necessary to ignite the next phase of civil war in our nation. Back in 2020, when George Floyd was the sacrifice, the 6 months of unsheeted Hell that arose from that did $2 billion dollars in damage to the economy, killed dozens of people, and strained the tenuous fabric of our society to the breaking point. They’re hoping that Charlie Kirk as an American martyr will push things over the edge. Now, you might be wondering just who the ‘they’ are that we say are behind all this, and we are more than happy to reveal their identity to you. The rabbit hole is lovely, dark and deep, and we have promises to keep on this special edition of the Prophecy News Podcast.

