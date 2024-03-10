La Quinta Columna International- INCUBUS PROJECT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Growth formation of the material from the Comirnaty Pfizer injectable after being subjected to certain conditions (using a reptile incubator).
After 48 hours of exposure to 37 degrees Celsius (simulating human body temperature) and constant ultraviolet light stimulation, we proceeded to analyse the result again by optical microscopy.
Haxon Achilles II microscope, bright field.
Magnification: 120 X - 1800 X
Source @La Quinta Columna International