ISRAEL has the EPSTEIN BLACKMAIL Videos - Ari Ben Menashe Jewish Israeli Intelligence Officer

Just putting this out there.....

ISRAEL HAS THE EPSTEIN BLACKMAIL: Ari Ben Menashe Jewish Israeli Intelligence Officer confirms Israel has copies of the Epstein blackmail videos. He says Trump declared the Epstein blackmail files a hoax in order to remove Netanyahu's power over America to bring peace in Gaza.

Ari Ben Menashe confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell worked for Israeli Intelligence running a child sex trafficking blackmail operation. He said he was not aware of Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell working for any other Intelligence agency, but Israel.

He confirms Israeli Intelligence along with Netanyahu have copies of the Epstein blackmail videos and files on American politicians and other powerful people in the world, they are not destroyed.

He went on to confirm that Bill Clinton and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak were compromised, blackmailed by Epstein and this caused the Middle East peace deal between them at that time to fail because the Israeli government wanted war, not peace.

He says President Trump is doing the right thing by trying to take the power away from Netanyahu by saying there are no Epstein blackmail files, but this creates a problem and loose ends with Ghislaine Maxwell, because then why is she in prison if it was all a hoax? He also says there are the victim's testimony that are true such as Virginia Guiffre who testified against Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. He is not sure how this is all going to play out, but Prince Andrew was also used to lure high profile clients.

He goes on to say that the Israeli people are upset with Netanyahu for allowing October 7th to happen. He has a daughter and three grandchildren who live in Israel and he wants peace in the Middle East. He said President Trump did the right thing bombing Iran's nuclear sites while not harming anyone, because this stopped Netanyahu's war in Iran.

Ari Ben Menashe is Jewish an Israeli citizen and he is ashamed of what Netanyahu and the Israeli government have been doing in Gaza, killing over 50,000 Palestinians, half women and children and 2,000 Israelis. President Trump is trying to bring peace in the Middle East and Netanyahu is fighting against him. He hopes President Trump can bring peace in the Middle East and win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Regardless of the outcome of this peace deal in the Middle East, the Epstein victims must get justice and all those involved in the blackmail and rape of children must be held accountable, there is no other way. No one is above the law and even though I want Peace in the Middle East, we cannot and will not bury these crimes.

https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1949665398745440715

Thanks to Smoke & Mirrors for Link Info

