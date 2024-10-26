Girls. Morning. Rising Sun (Images and animation by AI)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For me, sun rising over an empty country road is one of the most optimistic symbols - when you don't need to drive to the work and just walk for pleasure, of course ;)
All images in my "Girls" AIrt project: https://yury-nesterenko.dreamwidth.org/tag/%D0%B8%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%BA%D1%83%D1%81%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B2%D0%BE.+%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%B2%D1%83%D1%88%D0%BA%D0%B8