Bases 54 - Aida Farhat cofounder of Full Disclosure Now Events -Part 1
61 views • 7 months ago

Aida is cofounder of the new Full Disclsoure NOW conferences, which commenced in July 2024, in Tampa, Florida.  This new series of events is cutting edge, and brings a whole new generation to the stale UFO conference genre.  Here Miles Johnston, who was invited to speak in July, and again in 2025, gives Auida, an introduction chat.

Aida is an Empowered Individual, who has fought through many challenges succesfully.

Adult discussion, as Reptilian Alien involvement with the sex industries, is mentioned.

Follow her series on basestv.com

Keywords
healthalienufomind controlmk-ultrawell-beingtireptiliandisclsoure
