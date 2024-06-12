ANOTHER SCHOOL PRINCIPAL (AND COACH) DEAD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This school out in Nebraska looks worse than average with falling for Covidhoax-19. Damn. They were all taking the bait, including this dude!
Sources
Vaccination day
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=t53FB7bzcwE
https://www.facebook.com/yano.jones.10/
Opportunity
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=S2QEp9n1-WU
https://www.ketv.com/article/papillion-la-vista-south-assistant-principal-dies-suddenly/61077405
https://liblens.com/2024/06/11/obituary-yano-jones-beloved-papillion-high-school-principal-dies-suddenly-on-june-11-leaving-behind-a-legacy-of-kindness-and-devotion/
Music: Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall (pt 1, 2, 3)
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=mVg108SO14Q
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report