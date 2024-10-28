DOD Directive 5240.01 | DOD Directive 5240.01? | "Changing the Law to Make It Legal for the U.S. Military to Be Used to Use Lethal Force Against American Citizens On American Soil."

Thrivetime Show 1744 followers Follow 0 Share Add to... Download MP3 Share Report

129 views • 7 months ago

DOD Directive 5240.01 | DOD Directive 5240.01? | "Changing the Law to Make It Legal for the U.S. Military to Be Used to Use Lethal Force Against American Citizens On American Soil." - RJK Jr. (10/23/24) + H5N1 2024 Pandemic?

Watch the Full Length Emerald Robinson & Karen Kingston Broadcast HERE: https://x.com/AbsoluteWithE/status/1849955450202063021

What Is DOD Directive 5240.01? READ HERE: https://www.esd.whs.mil/portals/54/documents/dd/issuances/dodd/524001p.pdf

**************************************************************************

**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content Keywords donald trumpjoe roganclay clarkthrivetime show

Show More