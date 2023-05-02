Silent War Ep. 6317: Blackification of History, Paraguay Stops WEF Coup, Victories & WW3 Buildup

In this episode of The Silent War.





"Falsification Of History": Egypt Goes Ballistic On Netflix Over Cleopatra's Race.





Utah Biotech Company Implants Brain Chips In 50 People To Cure Depression, Blindness, Paralysis.





Man Convicted of Raping 7-Year-Old Girl to Be Sent to Women’s Prison After Changing Pronouns to She/Her Thanks to AG Garland’s Policies.





Ireland Set to Pass “Hate Speech” Laws – Will Make Possessing “Hateful” Content on Your Devices a Jailable Offense – Elon Musk Weighs In.





Second Largest US Bank Failure In History: First Republic Bank Seized By FDIC, Sold To JPMorgan.





‘Paraguay Has Triumphed, Jesus Has Triumphed’: Paraguayan Patriots Defeat WEF/CIA Election Coup.





It’s Spreading: FOX News Primetime Ratings In COMPLETE COLLAPSE Following Tucker’s Exit.





BREAKING: Far-Left Vice Preparing to File For Bankruptcy. (Buzzfeed went last month!)





NOT MAKING HEADLINES: Pregnant North Carolina Woman Loses Unborn Child After Being Shot by Gang Member.





Associated Press Poll Finds More Than Half of Americans Don’t Trust Media, Blame Press for Dividing the Country.





FDA Approves First Oral Pill Made from Human Poop.





US Allies Are Preparing for Possibility of War Over Taiwan.





Newly Released Records Show That George Soros Is Even More Influential In American Politics Than You Think…





Fox attempting to salvage its reputation by throwing us a bone - Jesse Watters: “It’s Never Been More Clear. Epstein Was an Intelligence Asset. Not Only Was He Working with the CIA, Israeli Intelligence, Maybe Even Russian.





