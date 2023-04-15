BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 4.15.2023 An INFORMED public holds all the keys. Information WARFARE! WWIII! PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
205 views • 04/16/2023

LT of And We Know


Apr 15, 2023


THE NRA is on the docket. President Trump gave another amazing speech to wake up the masses. The enemy is trying desperately to silence us as this movie plays out. They don’t want us providing information to the public about their lies and illegal operation overseas. They want to win this information warfare by making us criminals. Here we go.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/


Todd Callendar explains how the entire government is a FRAUD and more https://clouthub.com/v/6b6b9c4c-61dc-43a4-8609-2676ba6f532f


This is where we're at in 2023.... More to come! Anyone listening? https://t.me/gracevb/10945


Agenda47: Liberating America from Biden’s Regulatory Onslaught https://t.me/Tironianae/171736


Trump intro in NRA https://t.me/Tironianae/171724


NEW – FDA Commissioner Robert Califf Says 'Misinformation' Is To Blame for Lowering U.S. Life Expectancy https://t.me/chiefnerd/7328


Around the year 2000 this started - this is not a gun problem this is a mental health problem this is a social problem this is a cultural problem this is a spiritual problem https://t.me/realKarliBonne/165358


Long Convid doesn't exist just like Convid doesn't. "The experts" even admit it now. You won't believe what they're saying it really is. https://t.me/agentsoftruth/22943

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ieuo6-4.15.23-an-informed-public-holds-all-the-keys.-information-warfare-wwiii-pr.html


trumpnewsnraliespresidentdeep statechristianww3prayworld war iiiinformation warltand we knowexposing evilinformed public
