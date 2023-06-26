© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06/24/2023【Miles’ Insight】A statement by the NFSC on the CCP military facilities in Cuba: The NFSC strongly condemns the CCP's global military expansion. The founder of the NFSC, Miles Guo has been warning Western countries and the United States for the past few years that the CCP would build military expanses in Cuba and South America. And all of Miles Guo's early warnings have now come true.
06/24/2023【Nicole看七哥】新中国联邦对中共在古巴建立军事设施发表声明：新中国联邦强烈谴责中共在全球的军事扩张。在过去的几年里，新中国联邦的创始人郭文贵先生一直都在警告西方和美国，中共会在古巴和南美洲进行军事扩张。而所有郭先生当时的提前预警都已经变成了现实。
