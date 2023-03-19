BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Your Honor, I am convinced that Mr. Miles Guo is innocent. I guarantee, based on my personal true stories and information, that the evidence you have received is fabricated and invalid
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
1 view • 03/19/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bwdf3d993

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】 3/18/2023: Zhongyuan Foshou: “Your Honor, I am convinced that Mr. Miles Guo is innocent. I guarantee, based on my personal true stories and information, that the evidence you have received is fabricated and invalid. No matter how much injustice Mr. Guo is facing, I am still following him!”

#milesguo #whistleblowersmemovement #nfsc #freemilesguo #fbiweaponized #americantraitor #ccpinfiltration #unrestrictedwar


【#立即释放郭文贵先生】

3/18/2023：中原佛手战友: “法官先生，我坚信郭文贵先生是无罪的，我用我个人的真实故事和信息保证，你们所接受的证据是伪证，是不成立的。无论郭先生遭遇何等的不公，我依然选择跟随郭文贵先生!”

#郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #释放郭文贵 #联邦调查局武器化 #卖美贼 #中共渗透 #超限战


