© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bwdf3d993
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】 3/18/2023: Zhongyuan Foshou: “Your Honor, I am convinced that Mr. Miles Guo is innocent. I guarantee, based on my personal true stories and information, that the evidence you have received is fabricated and invalid. No matter how much injustice Mr. Guo is facing, I am still following him!”
#milesguo #whistleblowersmemovement #nfsc #freemilesguo #fbiweaponized #americantraitor #ccpinfiltration #unrestrictedwar
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】
3/18/2023：中原佛手战友: “法官先生，我坚信郭文贵先生是无罪的，我用我个人的真实故事和信息保证，你们所接受的证据是伪证，是不成立的。无论郭先生遭遇何等的不公，我依然选择跟随郭文贵先生!”
#郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #释放郭文贵 #联邦调查局武器化 #卖美贼 #中共渗透 #超限战