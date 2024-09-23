© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Discourse of the Buddha - Dhp 37 From … Citta Vagga: The Mind
If one’s mind is not firm in the Dhamma practice,
if he does not know true Dhamma,
and if his faith wavers,
his wisdom never matures.
Read the entire translation of Dhammapada 3 Citta Vagga: The Mind (33-43) by Ven.Kiribathgoda Gnananda Thero on SuttaFriends.org. Or read a different translation on SuttaCentral.net, DhammaTalks.org, Ancient-Buddhist-Texts.net or AccessToInsight.org. Or listen on SC-Voice.net. Or explore the Pali on DigitalPaliReader.online.
