BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Border Invasion: Ben Bergquam at Santa Teresa Port of Entry near El Paso, Texas
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
31 views • 10/08/2023

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

More breaking footage as the border is being taken over by the cartels! If you thought, the last video was bad, wait to see this one!


All thanks to Joe Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, the United Nations, and the Democrats in Washington DC! Any politician that supports these open borders policies needs to be investigated for aiding and abetting the cartels.


Day 2 from the Santa Teresa Port of Entry near Sunland Park, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas


#BidenDidThis #BidenBorderInvasion #TrumpWasRight


“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice



Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV


And http://RAVSAT.com for satellite communication when the grid goes down. Be prepared and support companies that support your value


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy