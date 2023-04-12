Dynamite - Ain't Foolin' Around

'cause I done had my fun...

Music: 'Gimme Back My Bullets'

Musician: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Album: Gimme Back My Bullets, 1976

Producer: Tom Dowd; Label: MCA

Writer(s): Gary Robert Rossington, Ronnie Van Zant

Lyrics:

Life is so strange when its changin', yes indeed

Well I've seen the hard times and the pressure's been on me

But I keep on workin' like the workin' man do

And I've got my act together, gonna walk all over you





Gimme back my bullets

Put 'em back where they belong

Ain't foolin' around 'cause I done had my fun

Ain't gonna see no more damage done

Gimme back my bullets





Sweet talkin' people done ran me out of town

And I drank enough whiskey to float a battleship around

But I'm leavin' this game one step ahead of you

And you will not hear me cry 'cause I do not sing the blues





Gimme back my bullets

Put 'em back where they belong

Ain't foolin' around 'cause I done had my fun

Ain't gonna see no more damage done

Gimme back, gimme back my bullets

Oh, put 'em back... where they belong





Been up and down since I turned seventeen

Well I've been on top, and then it seems I lost my dream

But I got it back, I'm feelin' better everyday

Tell all those pencil pushers, better get out of my way





Gimme back my bullets

Put 'em back where they belong

Ain't foolin' around, 'cause I done had my fun

Ain't gonna see no more damage done

Gimme back, gimme back my bullets

Oh put 'em back where they belong

Gimme back my bullets









