Metal Dragon (2021, Mega Drive)

Metal Dragon is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed and published by Spanish company Kai Magazine Software.

The story takes place in 1989. You play covert specialist called Metal Dragon who needs to rescue the president's daughter from an enemy base.

The game is a top-down shoot'em up similar to Mercs or Rambo III on the the Mega Drive/Genesis. You have a gun with infinite ammo and a limited stock of grenades. You can lock your position by holding down a button in order to fire in all directions without moving. You have a health bar, but only a single life. Stages can be accessed via passwords. Apart from medpaks and new grenades you can also find more powerful weapons like a shotgun or a machine gun. These weapons have limited ammo, though.