Romans 6:1-2 (Bible Believing Bible Studies)

On Today's Bible Believing Bible Studies, Bro. Robert teaches on "Romans 6:1-2" Please watch to find out what it is all about.
Intro/outro---"Face To Face" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission.
Bible Believing Bible Studies are held on the "KJBRD Podcasts & Bible Studies group on Discord of Bro. Robert Reynolds, every Sunday morning at 9am Philippines time.