🚨🚨🚨🥺 A tearful woman from Western North Carolina describes the horrifying scene of babies' bodies floating down the river, LEFT TO DIE: Desperate Americans starve and die while

LEFT TO DIE: Desperate Americans starve and die while corrupt politicians send BILLIONS to Israel and Ukraine while mainstream media ignores it. With deep emotion, she urges the nation to see this as a wake-up call and warns people not to trust the news, which she believes is concealing the real death toll.