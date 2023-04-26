© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fcusx3734
2023.04.25 @RyanMatta, "Now in Miles' case, you don't even have any deception. You don't have business failure. Investors weren't losing money, but now he's arrested."
现在在郭先生的案例中你没有任何欺骗行为，你没有业务失败，投资者并没有失去投资， 但现在他被关押了
