What is Woke? - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 130 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Mar 7, 2024





All of us have heard the term “woke.” According to the Oxford English Dictionary, woke originally meant “well-informed” or “up to date,” but now chiefly alerts us to racial or social discrimination and injustice. Father Chris Alar, MIC, explores the true meaning of “woke” and whether the Church rejects it or embraces it under the realm of Catholic social teaching. Then hear the story of Joe Kennedy, a high-school football coach who, because of wokeism, was fired for praying with his players. His case ended up going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine





