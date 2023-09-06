The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 272 - Prophetic Discordance

In this video i’m going to try and simplify what is happening with these so called “revivals” that are suddenly popping up everywhere like mushrooms. It’s important to LOOK BACK and SEE what has been happening over the last 5 centuries and UNDERSTAND the DOCTRINES that have caused these things to happen! It is FALSE INTERPRETATIONS of scripture that have led men down the wrong path. I’m going to give you some history of Christianity in the 20th century as a background so you can put everything into context. This video is an addendum to Video No’s 269 titled, “Simulacrum” and 270 titled “Facts 3,” which have been dealing with the phenomenon of FALSE REVIVAL. If you haven’t watched these then i urge you to do so. Make no mistake about it, this CURRENT 21st century REVIVAL is PLANNED and FALSE! Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3 - The Pentecostal 20th Century apostolic.edu/the-pentecostal-20th-century-by-vinson-synan, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net

