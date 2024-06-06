BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BIG BUSINESS’ DIGITAL ID PUSH
High Hopes
High Hopes
110 views • 11 months ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 31, 2024


After the failed attempt to keep digital passports online after the pandemic, Jefferey Jaxen discusses how a newly passed digital ID bill in the Australian parliament may be paving the way for the country to go completely cashless. Then, learn how private banks are using your purchasing data to sell to advertisers, and how fast food restaurants are beginning to use biometrics when you buy your next burger.


#DigitalID #DigitalPassport #AustraliaDigitalID


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4yqnxb-big-business-digital-id-push.html

jefferey jaxendel bigtreehighwireaustraliabig businessfast foodbillbanksbiometricscashlessburgerdigital id
