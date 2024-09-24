HiCap - Weaponized attack on the Trump supporters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Shocking revelation! Alleged directed energy weapon attack at Trump rally in Tucson! Watch to uncover the truth behind the invisible threat! 👀⚠️
#TrumpRally #Tucson #EnergyWeapons #BreakingNews #TruthExposed #EyeSafety #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport