BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Top Doctor Blows the Whistle: 'Chemicals in Vaccines Are Turning Kids Trans'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
505 views • 12 months ago

Have you ever stopped and asked yourself why there are suddenly so many trans people, and in particular, very young trans kids?

It seems like every liberal celebrity in America is in possession of at least one transgender child in 2024. But the answer is more than just fashion.

There is a war being waged against our children, according to a leading doctor, and aborted fetal cells in vaccines are turning children transgender as part of a wider plot to destabilize society, nuke the nuclear family, and irreparably damage our kids.

- Visit https://pills4ever.com and use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

- Visit our new community forums: https://community.thepeoplesvoice.tv

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinesalex jonesdepopulationagenda 2030rfk jrtranstrans agendamrnaben tapper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy