[Bidan] Opens Pandora’s Box
Son of the Republic
We’re Looking At A Landslide (Again)

* Desperate Dems are throwing a legal Hail Mary.

* That — and their ‘assassination’ narrative — points to a darker plot.

* Lock-him-up strategy puts DJT downtown among tall buildings on specific calendar days, repeatedly, in big cities.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (9 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6344588258112

paniccommunismjesse wattersdonald trumpjoe bidenliberalismfascismtyrannyset upmarxismdictatorshipwitch huntabuse of powerdesperationleftismradicalismtotalitarianismweaponizationdespotismauthoritarianismextremismlawfareprojectionautocracypoliticization

