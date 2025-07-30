BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tsunami Warning for California & Pacific Coast | Urgent Earthquake Update July 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
277 views • 1 month ago

Tsunami Warning for California & Pacific Coast | Urgent Earthquake Update July 2025

http://newsplusglobe.com/

A major earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean, including California and Hawaii. Evacuations are underway as authorities urge residents to seek higher ground immediately. Tsunami waves have already impacted Japan’s coast with flooding reported. Stay informed with the latest safety updates, official alerts, and preparedness tips for communities along the US West Coast. Subscribe now for real-time emergency news.

#TsunamiWarning #CaliforniaAlert #PacificTsunami #KamchatkaEarthquake #HawaiiEvacuation #EmergencyAlert #TsunamiSafety #DisasterUpdate #WestCoastAlert #July2025

emergency evacuationdisaster preparednesstsunami warningearthquake newscalifornia tsunami alertkamchatka earthquakepacific tsunami 2025hawaii evacuationtsunami waves japanwest coast emergencynatural disaster updatetsunami safetytsunami alert july 2025us west coast tsunami
