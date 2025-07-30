© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tsunami Warning for California & Pacific Coast | Urgent Earthquake Update July 2025
Description
A major earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean, including California and Hawaii. Evacuations are underway as authorities urge residents to seek higher ground immediately. Tsunami waves have already impacted Japan’s coast with flooding reported. Stay informed with the latest safety updates, official alerts, and preparedness tips for communities along the US West Coast. Subscribe now for real-time emergency news.
Hashtags
