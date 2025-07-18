BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #7 Bugs in the Pipeline

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Brazil goes nuts for election fraud.

Waiter: there's a cricket in my ice cream!

Deep Cake feeds the path to Die Hard 33.

Bad news for Fauci: the WEF is the science.

Not quite the pipes of peace.

In between, other subjects appear as frequently as mealworms in free Economist ice cream.









This Week´s News Challenge:

What do you think is happening with the ⁠Nordstream pipelines⁠?









Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Terry, Justin, Jackye and Keel.





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/BONUS---Not-Ur-Mamas-News---7-Bugs-in-the-Pipeline-e1os3ct





News Item Links:

⁠Election shenanigans gets a Brazilian⁠;

⁠Chocolate Chirp Ice Cream⁠;

⁠Deep Cake Impact?⁠;

⁠Klaus New Science King⁠;

⁠Baltic´s Got a Brand New Pipe⁠;









Other Useful links:





⁠You Are Loved Store⁠- Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items.”

⁠The Propaganda Report, with Brad Binkley and Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.









Please send us your take on this weeks news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - ⁠404-482-3130⁠









Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)



