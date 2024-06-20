Improve Your KIDNEY FUNCTION with This FOOD. Dr. Ken D. Berry

Heal your kidneys. "Eating the right diet can protect and improve your renal function, and eating the wrong diet can hurt your kidney function. The info I share in this video will help you take care of your kidneys!" ~ Dr. Ken Berry

Dr. Berry on how to improve your kidney function with food. (2021)



FULL PRESENTATION: Improve KIDNEY FUNCTION with This DIET - 2024 (Repost 2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-EoJKCGvIo

Ken D. Berry, MD, FAAFP is the author of: Lies My Doctor Told Me: Medical Myths That Can Harm Your Health, https://www.amazon.com/Lies-My-Doctor-Told-Me/dp/B07Y2VRMY8/

STOP using toxic table salt and start using real UNREFINED salt. Table Salt is Toxic? Yes. Table salt contains added synthetic chemicals. Table salt causes high blood pressure. Table salt is manufactured sodium chloride. Table salt is cooked at 1200 degrees fahrenheit.

More on salt at http://energyme333.com/articles/healthSalt.html

START supplementing with IODINE. More on Iodine. 97% are deficient in IODINE. Link to Thyroid, Hashimoto's, Fatigue. Drs. Brownstein & Chappus, https://www.brighteon.com/b928d148-8a9c-4cbe-90d6-5d093b46cee6







