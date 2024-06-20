BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Improve Your KIDNEY FUNCTION with This FOOD. Dr. Ken D. Berry
381 views • 11 months ago

Heal your kidneys. "Eating the right diet can protect and improve your renal function, and eating the wrong diet can hurt your kidney function. The info I share in this video will help you take care of your kidneys!" ~ Dr. Ken Berry

Dr. Berry on how to improve your kidney function with food. (2021)

RESEARCH STUDY TITLE by Unwin, Crocombe, Delon et al. (2021)

Renal function in patients following a low carbohydrate diet for type 2 diabetes: a review of the literature and analysis of routine clinical data from a primary care service over 7 years.

https://journals.lww.com/co-endocrinology/fulltext/2021/10000/renal_function_in_patients_following_a_low.8.aspx

FULL PRESENTATION: Improve KIDNEY FUNCTION with This DIET - 2024 (Repost 2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-EoJKCGvIo

Ken D. Berry, MD, FAAFP is the author of: Lies My Doctor Told Me: Medical Myths That Can Harm Your Health, https://www.amazon.com/Lies-My-Doctor-Told-Me/dp/B07Y2VRMY8/

STOP using toxic table salt and start using real UNREFINED salt. Table Salt is Toxic? Yes. Table salt contains added synthetic chemicals. Table salt causes high blood pressure. Table salt is manufactured sodium chloride. Table salt is cooked at 1200 degrees fahrenheit.

More on salt at http://energyme333.com/articles/healthSalt.html

START supplementing with IODINE. More on Iodine. 97% are deficient in IODINE. Link to Thyroid, Hashimoto's, Fatigue. Drs. Brownstein & Chappus, https://www.brighteon.com/b928d148-8a9c-4cbe-90d6-5d093b46cee6



iodinekidneysaltkidney functionken berryunrefined saltreal saltkidney healing
