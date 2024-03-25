BGMCTV RTE PARASHA 024 Vayikra_Leviticus

Vayikra/Leviticus Leviticus 1:1–5:26





The name of the Parshah, “Vayikra,” means “And [He] called” and it is found in Leviticus 1:1.





YEHOVAH calls to Moses from the Tent of Meeting, and communicates to him the laws of the korbanot, the animal and meal offerings brought in the Sanctuary. These include:





• The “ascending offering” (olah) that is wholly raised to YEHOVAH by the fire atop the altar;





• Five varieties of “meal offering” (minchah) prepared with fine flour, olive oil and frankincense;





• The “peace offering” (shelamim), whose meat was eaten by the one bringing the offering, after parts are burned on the altar and parts are given to the kohanim (priests);





• The different types of “sin offering” (chatat) brought to atone for transgressions committed erroneously by the high priest, the entire community, the king or the ordinary Jew;





• The “guilt offering” (asham) brought by one who has misappropriated property of the Sanctuary, who is in doubt as to whether he transgressed a divine prohibition, or who has committed a “betrayal against YEHOVAH” by swearing falsely to defraud a fellow man.





