NATO Aggravates Ukraine Conflict, Leads Whole World Into Abyss’ – Founder Of Greece’s DIKEA Party wants to Exit EU and NATO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO Aggravates Ukraine Conflict, Leads Whole World Into Abyss’ – Founder Of Greece’s DIKEA Party
Greece is set to hold a second parliamentary election following the last polls at the end of May. One party – the Democratic National Liberation Movement (DIKEA) – is calling for an independent Greece which decides its own national future in contrast to other EU states.