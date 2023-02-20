© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Kiyosaki | Robert Kiyosaki & Rabbi Daniel Lapin Join the Thrivetime Show Business Podcast | 4 Steps Every Entrepreneur Must Take to Achieve SUPER SUCCESS NOW!!!
#RobertKiyosaki
Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire
Show Audio: https://rumble.com/v23mywc-business-podcast-dr.-zoellner-and-clay-clark-teach-how-to-build-a-successfu.html
Show Notes: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Hx1-l0tZ6aXzVHGuLJLvi5V1ai98_Z6ODMI9obIWbdE/edit?usp=sharing
Follow Along On Page 2 of the Book Today HERE: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire
STEP #1 - Create To Do List
Write down your goals (Example: $20,000 of initial equipment)
STEP #2 - Create a Calendar
Scheduled time for what matters (Example: Scheduled time for 3 jobs)
STEP #3 - Surround Yourself Only with Successful People In Person or Virtually
Read Think & Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill
“A goal is a dream with a deadline.” - Napoleon Hill
“Render more service than you are paid for and eventually you will be paid more for less services rendered.” - Napoleon Hill
Read Rich Dad Poor Day by Robert Kiyosaki
Employee
Self-Employed
Employer
Investor
Read How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie
STEP #4 - If You Want to Create Like the Creator, You Must Work 6 Days.
Genesis 1 - https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Genesis-Chapter-1/
Exodus 20 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Exodus%2020%3A11-13&version=KJV
2 Thessalonians 3:10 - “10 For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.”
The 40 Hour Work Week Was Established By the Socialist President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and His Lesbian Wife - Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_Labor_Standards_Act_of_1938
Vocation = Calling
Vacation = Retreating from