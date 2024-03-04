Warn Godzilla maker company Monarch Solutions creating 2-head giant & spider army to kill all humans

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2024). The Noah’s days Atlantis 5,000 year old fallen angels’ company Monarch Solutions Corporation, in cooperation with Umbrella Corporation and Mobius Corporation and Murkoff Corporation are creating an army of hybrid monsters to exterminate the human specie, once we real Christian samurai warriors of Christ, who are receiving assassination attempts and facing income cut off imminent starvation attacks and receiving demon spirit urethra-molestation attacks and getting ridiculed by all church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and the Holy Spirit of God inside us and the presence of God is removed from the earth at the rapture. They have created hundreds of thousands of these creatures that are controlled by thousands of Ruviks, and the Ruvik fallen angels report to the “queen of hell” Ereshkigal or Heather Shaw (aka Vanessa Kirby in Hollywood) who runs all the commonwealth Western feminist nations that are running around with naked women’s heads and cross-dressing in androgynous transgender men’s pants, and who is the sister of the fallen angel Janet Shaw of the Shaw black nobility family clan (aka Taylor Swift in the music industry), and who is also the sister of the fallen angel Deckard Shaw (aka Jason Statham in Hollywood) who is the “director of biochemical weapons against the human specie” in the fallen angels’ Shadow Group. Warn all of God’s spiritual army now, and mobilize God’s spiritual army to love with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love even if we receive assassination attempts & face imminent starvation without looking for work to cover our own living costs and to defend the millions of disgusting despicable cowardly traitor scumbag most wicked most dumbest generation of millions of “naked women’s heads rebels, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s Word mockers” fake Christians, who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves like trash and abandoned us to fight alone by myself against the millions of assassins and world elites and their militaries and demons and fallen angels and Satan Lucifer, for God’s glory and God’s love and God’s flock and God’s human specie. Banzai charge the billions of enemy now, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and all your church donators will ridicule you just like they ridiculed Jesus as a crazy demon-possessed heretic blasphemer and tried to throw him off a cliff and stone him. Since these Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians like to mock God and his Word, and love to worship Satan Lucifer and his Satanist reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal pastors, God will just remove his presence from the earth, and then, Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels will be allowed to do what they plan to do. Once light is removed from the earth, there will only be darkness. There will no longer be any power on earth to restrain the fallen angels’ Godzilla titans and monsters that we real Christian samurai warriors of Christ and the Holy Spirit were restraining, who the fake Christians considered as “God’s evil patriarchy” real Christians and the Holy Spirit in us. The fake Christians will be allowed to worship their AntiChrist and hundreds of fake foreign gods without any more warnings or the presence of God. The earth will descend into a horror movie scenario where there is no light of God.

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine