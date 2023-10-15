Colombian Airforce Evacuates Citizens from Israel Amid Conflict - Where's the USAF????

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREITBART | Colombian Nationals Cheer as Air Force Evacuates Them from Israel Amid Conflict:
The Colombian Defense Ministry revealed that the country's air force had executed the evacuation of 110 Colombian nationals from Tel Aviv, a move prompted by the Israel-Hamas conflict ignited by the surprise attack on October 7.