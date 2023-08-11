More PROOF The Govnt & Media LIES LIES LIES Kyiv Ukraine Aug 2nd Walk & Moscow Russia July 30th Walk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More PROOF The Govnt & Media LIES LIES LIES Kyiv Ukraine Aug 2nd Walk & Moscow Russia July 30th WalkKyiv city walk @I.live.in.Ukrainehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDTU0oBrcOk&t
Aug 2 2023
Walking tour in Ukraine today! What girls look like in Kiev
Window to Moscow @WindowtoMoscow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVB5MqQaHjY&t
SECRET LUXURY STREET IN MOSCOW 1,000,000 SANCTIONS | RUSSIAN STREET STYLE TODAY | RICH YOUTH