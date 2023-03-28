BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Flying Dragons and Dinosaurs: Cryptids are roaming the Matrix Sky
235 views • 03/28/2023

Andrew Wittenberg "Real Dragon Sighting caught on camera at Dallas"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTNKzhwjnBg

UFOmania - The truth is out there "Flying humanoid Reportedly Caught on Video Taking Off From a Large Tree Limb in Nicaragua"

https://odysee.com/@Ufomania:1/flying-humanoid-reportedly-caught-on:e

Alien Planet "MYSTERIOUS FLYING DRAGON FILMED FROM CHINA | IS THAT REAL DRAGON? | REAL ALIEN CAUGHT ON CAMERA 2017"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18-TqyXirGo

ViralTop5TH "5 DRAGON CAUGHT ON CAMERA SPOTTED IN REAL LIFE!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7z12f4qFik

O7TV "Dragon Flying Over England"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnLZbuhor4I

Black Raven Company - Archive Of Horror "Dragons #3 the Dragon in the sky (Pennsylvania, USA)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4xgOTeS1V8

Black Raven Company - Archive Of Horror Драконы #9 Дракон над Америкой (Монтана, США)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZy2Y6V-maU

NowYouKnow "Huge Dragon Seen Flying Over Mountains In China"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2ypTWIl9Dk

DXP Channel "3 videos of strange creatures like dragons flying in the sky"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uEE4YWbK9k

Rumble Viral "Real Pterosaur spotted over Idaho, USA?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YreRe_vkTp4

Alien Planet "Mysterious Flying Creature In Pennsylvania | Unidentified Flying Creature Caught On Camera"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVHulkBTFuw

Apex TV "Mysterious FLYING CREATURE Caught on Tape"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RXnXYbNqqo

Mr. Lion "5 Chinese Dragons Caught on Camera & Spotted in Real Life 2"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJ5bbu2vSeo

CaseInPoint51 "Ropen (Flying Dinosaur)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLHbps2hBXI

The Hidden Underbelly 2.0 "FLYING CREATURE SPOTTED IN CHINA"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMqaTME-dkY

this that n thoter "Weird Dragon Caught Flying Over Saudi Arabia - Sky shot and ground close up SUMMER 2018"

landonaldson "Flying Creature!!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycjdwn9WEtA

UFOmania - The truth is out there "The Mysterious Flying Creature of Texas"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epWULoodlq0

deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifendearchonsnew agenear death experiencesoul traplooshcryptozoologycryptidreincarnation trapfalse light
