Israeli Military Shares Fake Photo Of Iran Attack During Govt Briefing | Misinformation Debunked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Recent reporting on Israel's strikes against Iran has been marred by misinformation, with several media outlets and official sources circulating unrelated and outdated images as visuals from the current conflict. Misleading images, including a 2021 refinery fire in Tehran and past Israeli strikes in Beirut, were presented as recent evidence of Israel's attack on Iran. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's office also reportedly shared outdated footage in a briefing. The spread of these images has sparked criticism and raised concerns about the accuracy of conflict reporting.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/