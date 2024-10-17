EMENDA | 377) DIA Twitter papers 10/10 | Sobreviver à falsa Revelação

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Compilação de conversas no Twitter de pessoas ligadas à Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), ou Agência de Informações de Defesa, é uma agência de apoio ao combate do Departamento de Defesa dos Estados Unidos (DoD), especializada em defesa e informações militares.
Canal Psinergy0Nhold; September 30, 2024
The DIA Twitter papers: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.958FDBA3-9A8B-402D-99EA-1BD34B112191:1
Dark DNA and stress (Review) - PMC - NCBI: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9747203/
'Dark matter' DNA influences brain development: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/325133704_'Dark_matter'_DNA_influences_brain_development
DNA methylation and brain structure and function across the life: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7237884/
Proceedings of the inaugural Dark Genome Symposium - Mobile DNA: https://mobilednajournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13100-023-00306-5
DNA breakage underlies both learning, age-related damage: https://news.mit.edu/2015/dna-breakage-learning-age-related-damage-0604
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal