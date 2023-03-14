BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Youtube deleting comments again and again
We Crush Them as a Team
We Crush Them as a Team
2 views • 03/14/2023

Censored by YouTube, i cant seem to post any comments for any reason, anywhere.

Looks like they are not banning people, just algorithms to delete comments of anyone speaking out. Quit Fakebook, Twitter and all them others, YouTube is very informative on many things, hard to quit, but definitely use an add blocker. We have to stop funding those who are destroying the world.

censorshipyoutubenewspandemicfreedom of speechsharebioweapontodayjudy mikovitsbanned videocovidkaren kingston
