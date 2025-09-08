BrightLearn - Global Warming Skepticism for Busy People by Roy Spencer

"Global Warming Skepticism for Busy People" by Roy Spencer is a thought-provoking book that challenges the prevailing narrative on climate change by questioning the extent of human influence and the accuracy of climate models. Spencer argues that while CO2 is a greenhouse gas and contributes to warming, the magnitude of its effect is uncertain and often overstated. He criticizes the tendency to attribute every weather anomaly to human-caused CO2 emissions, highlighting the contradictions and lack of credibility in such claims. Spencer also expresses concern over the suppression of dissenting views, citing examples like Google's down-ranking of skeptical websites and the promotion of misleading experiments. He delves into the limitations of climate models, which he believes have consistently over-predicted warming, and emphasizes the role of natural climate cycles and oceanic processes in driving climate change. Spencer acknowledges the benefits of increased CO2 levels, such as enhanced plant growth and improved agricultural productivity, and argues that the term "ocean acidification" is misleading. Ultimately, he advocates for a more nuanced understanding of climate dynamics, urging readers to critically evaluate the evidence and consider alternative explanations beyond CO2 emissions.





