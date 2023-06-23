BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | Twitter Bows to EU Censorship as New Global Info Controls Roll Out
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
77 views • 06/23/2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Twitter Bows to EU Censorship as New Global Info Controls Roll Out

🔵 Watch the full episode 👉https://ept.ms/TwitterToCensor_YT

After a long bout with Europe’s information police, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter will bow to new laws on censorship currently being rolled out under the European Union.

The news comes from an interview Musk gave on French TV. During a back and forth with the interviewer, Musk defended the rights of Twitter users to speak relatively freely. He initially explained why he refuses to censor content on Twitter.

Then Musk explained the condition where he would allow censorship on the platform. This would be if there were laws that forced the removal of content. He said, “If a law is enacted, because the law in a democracy represents the will of the people, if the law represents the will of the people, we must respect it.”


https://rumble.com/v2vtu3e-twitter-bows-to-eu-censorship-as-new-global-info-controls-roll-out.html

Keywords
epoch tvjosh philippcross roadsglobal censorship agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy