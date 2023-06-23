EPOCH TV | Twitter Bows to EU Censorship as New Global Info Controls Roll Out

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Twitter Bows to EU Censorship as New Global Info Controls Roll Out

After a long bout with Europe’s information police, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter will bow to new laws on censorship currently being rolled out under the European Union.

The news comes from an interview Musk gave on French TV. During a back and forth with the interviewer, Musk defended the rights of Twitter users to speak relatively freely. He initially explained why he refuses to censor content on Twitter.

Then Musk explained the condition where he would allow censorship on the platform. This would be if there were laws that forced the removal of content. He said, “If a law is enacted, because the law in a democracy represents the will of the people, if the law represents the will of the people, we must respect it.”





https://rumble.com/v2vtu3e-twitter-bows-to-eu-censorship-as-new-global-info-controls-roll-out.html