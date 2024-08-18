The Russians are Coming! Evacuation was ordered in Selidovo

Selidovo evacuation was ordered. Russians are coming.

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk called on residents of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), Dimitrov (Mirnograd) and Selidovo to evacuate due to the front line approaching them.

Adding:

Russian forces have entered Novohrodivka and are progressing quickly.

⚡️The Russian Armed Forces began storming Nelipovka. Fighting is already underway on the outskirts of the village. There is also an advance in Dzerzhinsk.

The enemy announced the official evacuation of Selidovo and Krasnoarmeysk.









