Border Patrol Chief Disagrees with Biden, Mayorkas; Admits No “Operational Control” Over Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREITBART NEWS | Border Patrol Chief Ortiz Disagrees with Biden and Mayorkas; Admits No “Operational Control” Over BorderBorder Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz admitted Wednesday that the U.S. does not have “operational control” of the Southern border, disagreeing with testimony by Biden's Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.