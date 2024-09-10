Mike Adams Sermon 028 - Mark 5-6 God infused us all with healing MIRACLES of regeneration and cellular RESURRECTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Healing Miracles and Decentralization of Power (0:00)
- The Mustard Seed Parable and Terrain Theory (1:35)
- Demonic Possession and Cleanliness (9:43)
- Faith and Healing (17:21)
- Personal Story of Overcoming Injury Through Faith (25:00)
- Nature's Regenerative Capabilities and Modern Medicine (33:12)
- The Role of Diet and Environment in Health (38:04)
- Critique of Modern Medical Practices and Profits (42:09)
- Historical Context and Current Parallels (42:33)
- Conclusion and Future Sermons (43:35)
