🚨Breaking - Palestinian Families are Evacuating from the vicinity of AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL amid Israeli Tanks & Artillery Shelling of the area AGAIN - Fire at Surgical Bldg

Breaking | Tens of Palestinian families are evacuating from the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital amid an incursion of Israeli tanks and artillery shelling of the area. Image is: 🚨 A fire broke out in the specialized surgical building at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of #Gaza City, due to IOF bombing

ALSO. 🚨 Occupation drones are opening fire on anyone who moves in Al-Rimal neighborhood, Gaza City.

AND 2 URGENT MESSAGES FROM YEMEN AT BOTTOM.

IDF statement regarding their attack on Al-Shifa Hospital.

Brought to you by the same Zionist propagandist that tried to convince you that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday were Hamas members names. back in Nov.

Why have the zionists renewed their assault on Al-Shifa?

In mid-November, in the midst of its clumsy and failed invasion of the northern #Gaza Strip, the IOF sought out an easy, unarmed and humanitarian target, claiming “victory over a hospital” following its siege and assault on Al-Shifa Medical Complex. In the days that followed, the zionist propaganda machine published a series of videos, all proven to be staged, falsely claiming that the resistance had been operating out of the hospital. The “tunnels” shown turned out to be maintenance access points and wells. The weapons “found” were proven to be planted by zionist operatives following the assault. The act of barbarism they had perpetrated drew global ire and held no strategic significance. Just hours ago, Al-Qassam Brigades revealed the details of a complex intelligence operation: The resistance identified the IOF officer responsible for the siege and assault on Al-Shifa Medical Complex, tracked his movement in the Gaza Strip, and liquidated him ( by way of a locally-made Ghoul sniper rifle. Not only was the assault against the hospital an abject failure in dismantling the resistance, but it demonstrated the resilience of the Palestinian resistance, its complexity, and its ability to extract a human toll from those who perpetrate war crimes. Now, the IOF recycles the same tired tactics of fabricated “intelligence” and justifications which the world at large no longer buys. As it advances once again on Al-Shifa, it will again emerge empty-handed, and with fewer soldiers than it had prior to the operation. While the occupation makes the same mistakes expecting a new outcome, the resistance continues to innovate and achieve its mission of making Gaza a graveyard for invaders.

IDF troops are currently conducting a precise operation in the area of Shifa hospital—based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity.





Urgent🚨We will begin testing and experimenting our weapons towards the occupied Palestinian land.

Urgent🚨

We advise the settlers' gangs to leave Eilat, Haifa, and the occupied Tal Al-Rabee immediately, as these places are targets for the experiments of the Yemeni armed forces and a test of the weapons they have made during the Battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood.







