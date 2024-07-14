10 Ukrainian vehicles destroyed in one hour by Russian drones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
About 10 Ukrainian vehicle fleets were destroyed in a matter of hours by fpv drone crews of the “winged infantry” of the Dnepr group of forces. Zala surveillance drone operator detected a large group of motorized vehicles in one of the settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper near Kherson front. The enemy's losses were huge!
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
