The Weapons of SynBio

The Finale for my Synthetic Biology Webinar takes you Down the Rabbit Hole into the weapons that are arrayed against you. This is a dark tunnel, but DO NOT FEAR, for no weapon formed against you will prosper. I will provide a general overview although it is not comprehensive or exhaustive. We will be touching on the following areas: Synthetic Biology, SynBio, Psychological Weapons, Biological Weapons, Spiritual Weapons, Word Warfare, Magnetic Warfare, Human Hacking, Info War, Patterning, Cloning, Product, Redistribution, Black Magic, Nazi.